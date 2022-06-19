Iran hangs man convicted of killing clerics in April attack

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says the man convicted of killing two clerics in a stabbing attack in April at a revered Shiite shrine has been hanged. The report says the death penalty was carried out by hanging on Monday morning after the country’s Supreme Court upheld a verdict issued earlier by a Revolutionary Court in northeastern city of Mashhad, the place of the attack. The convicted man was identified as Abdollatif Moradi and authorities said he had stabbed three clerics. Two died, one instantly, the other later in a hospital. No further details were available following the attack at the city’s Imam Reza shrine.