George Lamming, a giant of modern Caribbean writing, dies

By HILLEL ITALIE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the giants of post-colonial Caribbean writing has died at 94. George Lamming’s novels, essays and speeches influenced readers and peers in his native Barbados and around the world. Lamming’s calling was to address the crimes of history, preserve his native culture and forge a “collective sense” of the future. In novels such as “In the Castle of My Skin” and “Season of Adventure” and in his nonfiction work, Lamming explored the Caribbean’s complicated legacy _ as a destination for enslaved people from Africa, as a British colony and as an uneasy neighbor of the United States.