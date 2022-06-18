Police: Gunfire at mall; no one shot, but 3 hurt fleeing

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Police say gunfire rang out during a fight at a northern Virginia mall and three people were hurt while fleeing though no one was shot. Police in Fairfax County tweeted that officers were called Saturday afternoon to Tysons Corner Center for a report of shots fired Saturday, but there was no active shooter situation at the Washington-area mall. Police say a fight had broken out and one man fired a gun. Officers helped evacuate the mall and searched for any suspects. Police said the mall was subsequently closed for the day while an investigation continues, with plans for it to reopen Sunday.