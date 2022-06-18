Biden adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19

Associated Press

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has tested positive for COVID-19. The White House said Saturday that Sullivan tested positive for the virus on Saturday. Sullivan has frequent contact with President Joe Biden, and he was last was in contact with the president early in the week. That’s according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity. The official says Sullivan had been keeping his distance from Biden after “a couple” of people he had been in close contact with had tested positive for the virus.