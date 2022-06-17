Ukraine introduces visa regime for Russians amid war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukranian authorities have introduced a visa regime for Russian citizens. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that Russians will need a visa to enter Ukraine from July 1. He said the decision was motivated by “unprecedented threats to the national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity” of his country. Russians didn’t need visas to enter Ukraine before Moscow invaded its neighbor 16 weeks ago. The borders between the warring countries are closed during the conflict, and Kyiv has cut all diplomatic ties with Moscow. Many Russians have relatives across the border, while others traveled regularly to visit Ukraine’s southern beaches and historic cities.