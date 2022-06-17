Sikh temple in Afghanistan rocked by explosions, gunfire

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban-appointed official says explosions and gunfire have ripped through a Sikh temple in Afghanistan’s capital. The spokesperson for the Interior Ministry says a gun battle took place Saturday between the attackers and Taliban forces. Videos posted on social media show plumes of black smoke rising from the temple, known as a gurdwara, in Kabul’s Bagh-e Bala neighborhood. Gunfire can also be heard. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. A regional affiliate of the Islamic State group known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province has lately increased attacks on mosques and minorities across the country.