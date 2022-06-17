Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:03 pm

Sikh temple in Afghanistan rocked by explosions, gunfire

KEYT

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban-appointed official says explosions and gunfire have ripped through a Sikh temple in Afghanistan’s capital. The spokesperson for the Interior Ministry says a gun battle took place Saturday between the attackers and Taliban forces. Videos posted on social media show plumes of black smoke rising from the temple, known as a gurdwara, in Kabul’s Bagh-e Bala neighborhood. Gunfire can also be heard. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. A regional affiliate of the Islamic State group known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province has lately increased attacks on mosques and minorities across the country.

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Skip to content