Saudi crown prince to meet Turkey’s president in Ankara

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Ankara Wednesday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed the official visit following Friday prayers. He said they would meet Wednesday to discuss advancing Turkey-Saudi Arabia’s relations to a “much higher degree” Prince Mohammed’s visit would continue a fast thaw of relations following a breakdown after the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate. In April, Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia for the first time in five years. There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabia of the visit, and whether Prince Mohammed would also seek to visit Saudi-allied nations like Cyprus and Greece during his trip abroad.