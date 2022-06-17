Philippine militants accused of beheading tourists surrender

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine security officials say two long-wanted Abu Sayyaf militant commanders accused of beheading two kidnapped Canadian tourists and a German have surrendered. They say the suspects gave themselves up to military officials in the southern Philippines and surrendered their assault rifles. They are accused of beheading the hostages after failing to obtain large ransom payments they had demanded. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at the time that he was horrified by the killings and affirmed Canada’s refusal to pay ransoms to terrorist groups because doing so would endanger the lives of more Canadians. The United States and the Philippines have labeled the Abu Sayyaf a terrorist organization for kidnappings, beheadings and bombings.