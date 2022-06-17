GOP candidates undeterred after rival wins Trump endorsement

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky gubernatorial hopeful Ryan Quarles is doubling down on his grassroots Republican strategy. And Kelly Craft is hinting anew at her own continuing interest in Kentucky’s top political job. They sounded undeterred Friday — a day after Donald Trump shook up the 2023 campaign by endorsing Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The thunderbolt announcement came 11 months before the state’s primary. GOP voters will select a nominee to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. Trump’s endorsement is seen as a boost for Cameron. The first-term attorney general is seeking support from a Republican base viewed as still loyal to the ex-president.