Al Jazeera releases image of bullet it says killed reporter

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Al Jazeera news network has published an image of the bullet that it says killed its veteran reporter Shireen Abu Akleh. She was shot dead while covering an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank last month. Al Jazeera identified the bullet as a U.S.-made 5.56mm round fired from an M4 rifle, commonly used by Israeli forces. The Israeli military says that type of ammunition is also used by Palestinian militants. An AP reconstruction of the shooting lent support to witnesses who say Israeli troops killed Abu Akleh, without reaching a final conclusion. Israel says she could have been shot by Palestinian militants.