Sheriff: Tennessee deputy fatally shoots man after ‘threat’

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy has fatally shot a man when “confronted with a threat.” News outlets cited a statement from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office that said deputies responded early Thursday to a home in Cleveland where a man was reportedly threatening self-harm. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the man was threatening to pull a gun and as deputies attempted to negotiate with him, one of them fired. The bureau is reviewing the reason the deputy fired and conducting an independent investigation of the shooting. The sheriff’s statement said deputies were “confronted with a threat,” but it did not describe the threat.