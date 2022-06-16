Report: Israeli police clear officers at reporter’s funeral

By EMILY ROSE

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli newspaper says that a police investigation has found that officers engaged in misconduct during the funeral of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh last month. But the Haaretz daily reported on Thursday that those who supervised the event won’t face serious punishment. Israeli riot police pushed and beat mourners at the funeral. The violence drew international condemnations and added to the sense of grief and outrage across the Arab world over her killing. Witnesses and Palestinian officials say Abu Akleh was deliberately shot by Israeli troops during a raid in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military says troops were battling Palestinian gunmen at the time, and it is unclear who fired the fatal bullet.