Puerto Rico party to hold vote on its political future

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A possible plebiscite on Puerto Rico’s political future is looming, and one of the island’s two main parties says it will ask its own members to reconsider or reaffirm its own commitment to the status as a U.S. commonwealth. The Popular Democratic Party says it will hold the internal vote on Aug. 14. Thursday’s announcement follows a proposal by a group of U.S. legislators to hold a binding plebiscite in Puerto Rico on whether to become America’s 51st state or some sort of independence. That vote wouldn’t include the option of maintaining the current status — which could put the PDP’s future in doubt..