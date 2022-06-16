Mississippi school booster club raffles guns as fundraiser

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi high school booster group has launched what a school safety group calls a “highly inappropriate” fundraiser to pay for a band trip to Florida. The fundraiser — “30 guns in 30 days” — awards a gun or other weapon every day for a month. Proceeds will help send the West Harrison High School band on the trip. Raffle organizer Janean Murphy declined an interview with The Sun Herald. A statement said the raffle was put together “by a group of like minded people.” A school safety Facebook group says it’s inappropriate in light of the shooting that killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas.