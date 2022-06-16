Michigan initiatives miss deadline, will look to Legislature

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI

Associated Press/Report for America

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Organizers behind two high-profile proposed laws in Michigan skipped a deadline to potentially appear on November’s ballot and will instead look to get the initiatives approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Organizers behind Let MI Kids Learn and Secure MI Vote will look to use a provision in the Michigan constitution to get their proposed laws passed. Michiganders for Fair Lending’s proposal to cap payday loan rates was the lone one out of 10 ballot committees attempting to change state law to submit signatures by June 1. If the petition’s signatures are verified by the Bureau of Elections, the proposed law would first be sent to the Legislature before the possibility of it appearing before voters.