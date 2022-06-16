Israel praises Argentina grounding plane with Iranian crew

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Israel is praising Argentina for holding a Venezuelan plane that included Iranian crew, saying the flight shows Tehran is trying to expand its influence in South America. Washington’s ambassador in Buenos Aires also said Thursday that the U.S. is keeping close tabs on the investigation. A federal judge in Argentina has launched an investigation into the crew of the plane that has been grounded just outside Buenos Aires since June 6. The Boeing 747 was loaded with automotive parts and it has raised questions because its 19 crewmembers is an unusually large number for a cargo plane.