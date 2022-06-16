Iran arrests suspect allegedly plotting with French spy ring

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media are reporting that authorities have arrested a person accused of having a link to two French citizens being held on espionage charges. Thursday’s report by Iran’s state television says the suspect was a Marxist who visited the two alleged French spies before the May 1 International Workers’ Day, as part of a plot to “create unrest among workers.” It did not disclose the suspect’s gender, but said the person was arrested by intelligence services while trying to leave the country through the province of West Azerbaijan. The TV also said the accused was tasked with rallying workers and teachers for street protests.