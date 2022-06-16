Florida only state not preordering toddler COVID-19 vaccines

MIAMI (AP) — Florida is the only state that hasn’t preordered COVID-19 vaccines for toddlers in anticipation of their final approval by the federal government. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he won’t facilitate their distribution but that the shots will be available to people who want them. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre says if Florida doesn’t preorder, availability of the shots could be delayed in children’s hospitals and other facilities that have relied on state distribution. Florida officials say the jabs will be available at pharmacies and community health centers, which can preorder them directly from the federal government.