Dignitaries celebrate opening of Highway 101 carpool lanes in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - New carpool lanes on Highway 101 through Carpinteria opens at 5:00 a.m., before sunrise, Friday morning.

Caltrans crews and Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) worked together on this $700 million dollar, multi-phase freeway widening project.

The massive construction project is part of a long-term congestion relief plan for Highway 101.

Congestion relief efforts will eventually include charging stations installed at key areas off Highway 101.

The overall project is not only critical for Santa Barbara County but the entire Central Coast and beyond.

Congressman Salud Carbajal, Senator Monique Limón, Assemblymember Steve Bennett, Mayor Wade Nomura and I, the SBCAG Chair, will gather to celebrate the opening of the brand new carpool lanes on Friday morning.

Highway 101: Carpinteria added a peak-period carpool lane to the freeway in each direction within the City of Carpinteria, constructed two new bridges at Franklin and Santa Monica Creeks, built five new freeway on- and off-ramps, six new sound walls, and upgraded three local intersections.