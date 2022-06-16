Buffalo supermarket gunman due in court on hate crime counts

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white man who opened fire on Black people at a Buffalo supermarket, killing 10, is due in federal court, a day after authorities announced hate crime charges that could bring the death penalty. Payton Gendron has been held without bail since his arrest shortly after the May 14 attack, which also left three people wounded. He is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court Thursday. Gendron previously pleaded not guilty to state murder and domestic terrorism charges. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the federal charges after meeting with victims’ relatives in Buffalo on Wednesday. He has not ruled out seeking the death penalty.