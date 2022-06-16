Australia’s new prime minister considers visit to Ukraine

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he will take advice on whether to accept President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s invitation to visit Ukraine during an upcoming European trip. Albanese will attend a NATO meeting in Spain at the end of this month. Albanese said on Friday there are “security issues” to be considered before adding a stop in Ukraine. But he appreciates the spirit in which the invitation was extended. Australia is the largest contributor outside NATO to Ukraine’s defense. European leaders are increasingly visiting Ukraine’s capital Kyiv by rail from Poland. Zelenskyy addressed the Australian Parliament by video in late March. Australia responded to his appeal for armored vehicles and tougher sanctions against Russia.