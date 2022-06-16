Angry protests hit India over new short-term military jobs

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Violence has erupted in parts of India with thousands of angry youths setting train coaches and vehicles on fire, blocking highways and attacking police with rocks to protest a new short-term government recruitment policy for the military. Police used batons and tear gas to disperse the protesters in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan states where they took to the streets and damaged government buildings. Nearly 25,000 police were deployed in the worst-hit Bihar state as the protests spread to a dozen towns in eight districts. Under the new program announced by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, the armed forces this year can recruit 46,000 men and women but only for four years. Seventy-five percent of them will be retired after four years with no pension benefits.