Published 2:58 pm

5 former fraternity members sentenced in hazing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Three former fraternity members have been sentenced to county jail terms for their roles in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student.

Two others were ordered Thursday to serve house arrest. The charges stemmed from the March 2021 death of Stone Foltz.

He was a 20-year-old sophomore from Delaware, Ohio.

Authorities say Foltz died of alcohol poisoning after a fraternity initiation event in which he was hazed into finishing an entire bottle of alcohol.

He was found unconscious by a roommate after members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity dropped him off at his apartment.

Foltz died three days after he was put on life support.

The Associated Press

