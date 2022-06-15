Santa Barbara County Fire crews rescue hiker from Santa Cruz Island

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews along with help from County Air Support performed a hoist trail rescue on Santa Cruz Island on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews responded to a medical emergency on the island just after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, said county fire spokesman Scott Safechuck.

The fire department and paramedics sent 32 people to assist the National Park Service with a hoist trail rescue, Safechuck said.

The incident remained active as of 1:15 p.m.

The condition of the hiker was not immediately known.