Macron hints of Ukraine visit to carry ‘message of support’

By STEPHEN McGRATH AND SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested that he would soon go to Kyiv to meet with Ukraine’s leader. Answering a journalist’s question during an official visit to Romania, Macron said the timing was right for a visit to Ukraine’s capital but that he would not “enter into logistics.” He met with Romania’s president on Wednesday in preparation for a June 23-24 European Union leaders’ summit in Brussels and a June 29-30 NATO summit in Madrid. Macron said a “message of support” must be sent to Ukraine before EU heads of state and government “have to make important decisions” at their Brussels meeting. The leaders are scheduled to consider Ukraine’s request for EU candidate status.