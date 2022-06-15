Lawyers urge leniency at sentencing for Ghislaine Maxwell

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell say she should face no more than four to five years in prison at sentencing later this month for her role in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuse of teenage girls. They said in court papers Wednesday that Maxwell should not face all the punishment Epstein deserved. They wrote that her life has been ruined and she has faced onerous and punitive jail conditions even though she’s not an heiress, villain or vapid socialite. Epstein took his own life in August 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial in Manhattan. Prosecutors declined comment through a spokesperson.