James Patterson sorry for saying white writers face racism

NEW YORK (AP) — James Patterson is apologizing for saying that white male writers are being subjected to “just another of form of racism” during an interview with The Sunday Times in London. Facing widespread criticism on social media, the best-selling author tweeted Tuesday that he “absolutely” does not “believe that racism is practiced against white writers.” Patterson himself has thrived like few others, publishing multiple bestsellers each year, including novels and children’s books. He is ranked with J.K. Rowling and a handful of others as among the world’s richest writers.