Israel hopes Biden trip helps tighten ties with Saudi Arabia

By LAURIE KELLMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel hopes President Joe Biden’s visit to the region next month will bolster its efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia. That’s according to Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid Wednesday. Asked about his expectations on Israel-Saudi relations during Joe Biden’s whirlwind trip to both countries, Lapid said he didn’t want “to steal the show from the president’s visit.” But he added that Biden’s flight plan from Israel directly to Saudi Arabia shows “there is a linkage between the visit and the ability to improve relations.” Israeli leaders have said that Israel is open to new agreements with the Saudi kingdom.