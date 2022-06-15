GAO: US failed to track if arms used against Yemen civilians

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government report says the Pentagon and the State Department failed to investigate whether a Saudi-led coalition used arms bought from U.S. suppliers in attacks alleged to have killed civilians in Yemen.

The General Accounting Office released the report Wednesday.

The findings may undermine the reliability of assurances from U.S. administrations that Americans were working to minimize civilian harm from strikes by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in a 7-year war against Iranian-allied rebels in Yemen.

The State Department disputes the GAO’s findings. But the GAO says no evidence was provided changing its conclusion.

The report comes as President Joe Biden plans a July trip to Saudi Arabia.