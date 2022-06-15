DC trolls Saudi embassy by naming street Jamal Khashoggi Way

By ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — One month ahead of President Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia, the District of Columbia is renaming the street in front of the Saudi embassy Jamal Khashoggi Way, trolling Riyadh for its role in the killing of the dissident Saudi activist and journalist in 2018. With members of the D.C. Council in attendance, a Jamal Khashoggi Way sign was unveiled directly in front of the embassy’s main entrance. Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, seeking the necessary documentation to get married. The CIA later released a report concluding that Khashoggi was killed and dismembered on the orders of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.