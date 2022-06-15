Cuba sugar harvest only half of expected; sector in ‘crisis’

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba has produced only about half the sugar it had projected this season and authorities acknowledge that while they will cover internal demand they will not be able to meet their international commitments. An official at the government agency that regulates sugar production said Wednesday: “It’s not a secret, the sector is in crisis.” Dionis Pérez says that “we have fulfilled 53% of the harvest.” He says the problems behind the low production include a shortage of herbicides and fertilizers, a delay in starting up sugar mills, and lack of fuel and spare tires due to U.S. sanctions.