6 dead in China as rain triggers landslides, house collapse

BEIJING (AP) — Heavy rain in China has claimed six lives this week and forced the evacuation of some 200,000 people. Five people died in southeastern China in a house collapse in Fujian province and a landslide in neighboring Jiangxi province. Another person died in northern China after a vehicle fell into the water in flooding in the Inner Mongolia region. China regularly experiences seasonal rains and flooding during the summer, most frequently in central and southern areas. State media reports said that more than 110,000 people have been relocated in Jiangxi province, along with more than 80,000 in Fujian.