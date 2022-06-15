3 hurt in fire in row homes on block where pride flag burned

BALTIMORE (AP) — Three people have been taken to a hospital after a fire tore through four Baltimore row homes on the same block where a pride flag was burned. Authorities did not immediately say whether the two fires were connected or whether they believe either constituted a hate crime. But neighbor Dan Walker told The Baltimore Sun that the row house that suffered the most damage “was pretty well decorated with banners and flags” after a Pride event in the neighborhood last weekend. City officials say responding firefighters found four houses engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning. Three people were taken to a hospital in serious and critical condition.