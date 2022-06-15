100-year-old gym in Santa Barbara to receive makeover of a lifetime

"It’s a nice gym I like playing ping-pong … I was checking out the basketball gym … I like playing basketball it’s a decent gym," said member Britain Price of Carrillo Gym in Santa Barbara.

Carrillo gym has stayed busy for close to 100 years.

"It’s a unique facility but A large following and there’s not a lot of Jim’s in his community so it’s something that the community really does need, said senior supervisor Jason Bryan of Santa Barbara Parks and Rec.

"There’s generations that have been using this And we’ve had people that were kids that were doing the toddler programs in here that are now our senior citizens still enjoying this facility and it’s a great thing," said Bryan.

But over time the historic gym has experienced natural wear and tear … so the city is going to give it the makeover of a lifetime.

"There has been a lack of maintenance so we are trying to make those repair… this is a piece of that calm cap that you would see on the backside of the building," said projects supervisor Justin Van Mullin of City of Santa Barbara.

Managers with the gym say about 100 visitors come on a daily basis.

"It’s very important here because I play here like on Monday Wednesday and Friday and I love it," said member Jamie Lawler of Carrillo Gym.

"People want healthy activities in parks and recreation is all about the community engaging and healthy activities and you have table tennis here playing with basketball indoor soccer volleyball and lots of activities and we’re going to be able to expand some of those on the rooftop that we haven’t been utilizing for decades," said Bryan.

Managers at the gym say construction is projected to begin by the end of the year.

The city of Santa Barbara is headed for a new fiscal year that will involve millions of dollars in capital projects.

Bryan said the gym was first built in 1927 by Julia Morgan.

City leaders hope to finalize the budget plan at the next meeting on June 21.

The city council is scheduled to formally adopt its budget at its June 21 meeting.

The city’s recommended budget for fiscal year 2023 can be found by accessing the new, online budget tool at www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/budget [santabarbaraca.gov].

The complete agenda and instructions for public participation can be found here:

Santa Barbara City Council Regular Meeting Agenda (santabarbaraca.gov) [records.santabarbaraca.gov]

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Gym goers in Santa Barbara thrive on staying active.

"It’s a nice gym I like playing ping-pong … I was checking out the basketball gym … I like playing basketball it’s a decent gym," said member Britain Price of Carrillo Gym in Santa Barbara.

Carrillo gym has stayed busy for close to 100 years.

"It’s a unique facility but A large following and there’s not a lot of Jim’s in his community so it’s something that the community really does need, said senior supervisor Jason Bryan of Santa Barbara Parks and Rec.

"There’s generations that have been using this And we’ve had people that were kids that were doing the toddler programs in here that are now our senior citizens still enjoying this facility and it’s a great thing," said Bryan.

But over time the historic gym has experienced natural wear and tear … so the city is going to give it the makeover of a lifetime.

"There has been a lack of maintenance so we are trying to make those repair… this is a piece of that calm cap that you would see on the backside of the building," said projects supervisor Justin Van Mullin of City of Santa Barbara.

Managers with the gym say about 100 visitors come on a daily basis.

"It’s very important here because I play here like on Monday Wednesday and Friday and I love it," said member Jamie Lawler of Carrillo Gym.

"People want healthy activities in parks and recreation is all about the community engaging and healthy activities and you have table tennis here playing with basketball indoor soccer volleyball and lots of activities and we’re going to be able to expand some of those on the rooftop that we haven’t been utilizing for decades," said Bryan.

Managers at the gym say construction is projected to begin by the end of the year.

The city of Santa Barbara is headed for a new fiscal year that will involve millions of dollars in capital projects.

Bryan said the gym was first built in 1927 by Julia Morgan.

City leaders hope to finalize the budget plan at the next meeting on June 21.

The city council is scheduled to formally adopt its budget at its June 21 meeting.

The city’s recommended budget for fiscal year 2023 can be found by accessing the new, online budget tool at www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/budget [santabarbaraca.gov].

The complete agenda and instructions for public participation can be found here:

Santa Barbara City Council Regular Meeting Agenda (santabarbaraca.gov) [records.santabarbaraca.gov]

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Gym goers in Santa Barbara thrive on staying active.

