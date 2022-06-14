Police: House Republican’s tour of Capitol wasn’t suspicious

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police have determined a House Republican who led a tour of the U.S. Capitol the day before the Jan. 6 attack was simply showing his constituents around and not suspicious. The tour by Rep. Barry Loudermilk, a Georgia Republican, had drawn scrutiny from the congressional panel investigating the insurrection. Democrats suggested some Republican members may have helped the rioters with surveillance, although there’s been no public evidence of that. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a letter sent Monday that police reviewed surveillance video showing Loudermilk leading a tour of about 15 people in two office buildings and found nothing suspicious.