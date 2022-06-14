No charges for officers in fatal South Carolina shooting

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A prosecutor in South Carolina has decided not to charge two police officers in the fatal shooting of a Black man who lunged at them with a broken piece of wood after family members warned them the victim was mentally ill. Solicitor Byron Gipson said the Richland County deputies were justified to shoot Irvin Moorer Charley because he was a danger to the officers and family members who called police to their home. The family initially told deputies Charley had a knife. Lawyers for the family didn’t immediately respond to the decision not to charge the officers.