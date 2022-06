Under pressure, German leader coy on possible Ukraine visit

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declined to comment Monday on reports that he is planning to visit Ukraine together with his counterparts from France and Italy soon. The weekly Bild am Sonntag had reported that Scholz would travel to Kyiv with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Premier Mario Draghi Berlin before the G-7 summit in Germany later this month. Several other European leaders, Germany’s opposition leader and members of Scholz’s own Cabinet have visited Ukraine in recent weeks to express solidarity with the country in the face of Russia’s military assault. That has raised the pressure on the German chancellor to do likewise. Ukraine’s president told German broadcaster ZDF on Monday that he would like to see Scholz visit Kyiv “during wartime.”