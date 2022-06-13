UK Labour leader investigated over potential rule breaking

LONDON (AP) — The leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party is under investigation by a parliamentary official over potential violations of rules on earnings and gifts. Parliament’s website showed that Keir Starmer is being investigated by Kathryn Stone, the parliamentary commissioner for standards, over whether he broke two sections of lawmakers’ code of conduct on registering interests. A spokesman for Starmer said that “administrative errors in his office have led to a small number of late declarations.” Asked about the claims on Monday, Starmer told reporters that he was “absolutely confident” he has done nothing wrong.