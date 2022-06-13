Philippine officials, governor clash over face mask policy

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials are warning that people can face arrest if they defy a presidential order to wear face masks in public to protect against the coronavirus even in a province where the governor has declared they are optional. Officials asked the governor of central Cebu province to cooperate with President Rodrigo Duterte’s order, but she insists her decision to allow people to decide whether to wear masks in her province has legal grounds.. A government official says the presidential order should be followed by all local officials and that the country remains under a public health emergency despite the easing of the outbreak.