NY GOP governor candidates debate crime, economy and Trump

By MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In a televised debate, four Republican candidates for New York governor pledged to undo years of one-party rule by Democrats and focus on battling crime. The field includes U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, businessman Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City’s former mayor. It’s an uphill battle for Republicans vying for the governor’s office in New York, where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans by more than 2 to 1. Monday night’s debate comes with two weeks to go until the state’s primary election.