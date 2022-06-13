New York state to protect abortion providers under new laws

By MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has expanded legal protections for people seeking and providing abortions in the state. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Monday in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court potentially overruling its 1973 Roe v. Wade’s decision, which established a constitutional right to abortion. The new laws follow the Democratic governor’s plans to give abortion providers $35 million to expand services and boost security in anticipation of an influx of out-of-state people seeking abortions in New York if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.