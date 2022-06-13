Mastriano brings election denier onto Pa. governor campaign

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Republican nominee for governor who’s pushed Donald Trump’s election lies has appointed Trump’s former campaign lawyer as a senior legal adviser to his campaign. Lawyer Jenna Ellis endorsed candidate Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania’s contested Republican primary, campaigned with Mastriano and has hosted Mastriano on her podcast to discuss election fraud. Ellis also has promoted Trump’s election lies. Mastriano said Monday that Ellis brings the “talent, experience and legal expertise” to help defeat Democrat Josh Shapiro in the November election. If Mastriano were to win in the fall, he’d shape how elections are conducted in Pennsylvania — where the governor appoints the secretary of state, who oversees elections.