Man convicted of hitting, killing mother and son

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee driver charged in the deaths of pregnant woman and her toddler has been convicted on charges of reckless homicide and reckless endangerment. News outlets reported a jury in Jefferson City reached the verdict Saturday against William David Phillips, who was charged in the 2019 deaths of Sierra Cahoon and Nolan Cahoon. During closing arguments in the trial, lawyers argued over Phillips’ mental illness. Defense attorneys said Phillips didn’t understand the consequence of his actions. Prosecutors said he understood what he was doing. Sentencing was set for Sept. 19.