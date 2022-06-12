2 members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard die amid tensions

By NASSER KARIMI

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Two members of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace division have died as “martyrs” in Iran in separate incidents over the weekend. That’s according to Iranian media reports on Monday. The term “martyr” is typically a designation given to those on important assignments. The deaths of the two come as tensions remain high over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers and its uranium enrichment program that’s now nearest it’s ever been to weapons-grade levels. Iranian authorities offered no suggestion of foul play in the men’s deaths. However, Israel has been accused of killing other high-ranking Guard members amid the growing crisis.