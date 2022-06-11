Syria: ‘significant’ damage to airport from Israeli strike

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s Transportation Ministry says Israel’s attack that struck Damascus International Airport has caused “significant” damage to infrastructure and rendered the main runway unserviceable. Saturday’s statement said the runway had been damaged “in several locations” and that the strike also hit the airport’s second terminal building. The statement was the first detailing the extent of damage from Friday’s airstrike. Syrian media reported earlier that Syria suspended all flights to and from the airport and the ministry confirmed all flights were suspended because “some technical equipment stopped functioning at the airport.” Israel’s military has declined to comment on the airstrike.