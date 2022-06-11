Police identify 3 killed in Tennessee mass shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police have identified three people who were killed in a Tennessee mass shooting last weekend that injured 14 others. Chattanooga Police on Friday said the three who died are Darian Hixson, Myrakle Moss and Kevin Brown. Police have said that 14 of the 17 victims in the June 5 shooting were hit by gunfire and another three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene. Of the three who died, two were killed by gunfire and one was killed by a vehicle. Police did not specify individual causes of death while naming those who died. Authorities have arrested Garrian King in the shooting on a charge of being a felon possessing a firearm.