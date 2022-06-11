Germany to introduce some border checks during G7 summit

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it will temporarily introduce some border controls as the country gets ready to host the Group of Seven summit later this month in the Bavarian Alps. The summit of wealthy nations with the leaders of Germany, the United States, France, Japan and other top industrial countries will take place from June 26-28 in Bavaria’s Elmau. The country’s interior ministry said in a statement Saturday that it will increase border security from June 13-July 3. The interior ministry said that the checks “are intended to prevent potential perpetrators of violence from entering German territory” and that travelers must expect to be subject to checks during this period.