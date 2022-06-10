To some surprise, Youngkin hosts series of Pride events

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin hosted a series of events this week marking Pride month. The decision generated some bipartisan surprise in Richmond, given the conservative governor’s position on a range of LGBTQ issues. He’s previously indicated that he does not personally support gay marriage, but called it “legally acceptable.” A Wednesday evening reception at the Capitol astonished and angered many LGBTQ advocates, who called the festivities hypocritical and chose not to attend. But Youngkin’s supporters held up the event as an example of the governor living up to a central campaign promise to serve as a unifier who cares for all his constituents.