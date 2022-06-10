Texas 18-year-old charged with killing newborn in Colorado

NUNN, Colo. (AP) — A Texas 18-year-old was charged with first-degree murder Friday in the stabbing of her baby after giving birth on her own while visiting Colorado with family. Court documents say Leiyla Cepeda told an investigator the baby was quiet and not moving and did not seem to be breathing but declined to explain why the baby had stab wounds. A coroner determined the baby was alive when born at the home of her relatives in the small town of Nunn. It’s not known if Cepeda has a lawyer yet. A prosecutor’s spokesperson says Cepeda was 17 when the baby was born but turned 18 on Friday. She has been charged as an adult.