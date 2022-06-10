Survivor of abusive facility searches for lost Korean roots

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Joo-Rei Mathieson was one of the lucky kids, escaping a brutal South Korean facility where thousands of children and adults — mostly grabbed off the streets — were enslaved and often killed, raped and beaten in the 1970s and 1980s. But she then slipped into an international adoption system that separated thousands of Korean children from their families as a way to enrich military leaders. Nearly four decades after her adoption by Canadian parents in 1984, Mathieson is now on a mission to discover her biological roots and find her Korean parents if they are alive.